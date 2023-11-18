Video: Sherrone Moore Dedicates Michigan's 1,000th Win to Suspended Jim Harbaugh

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines earned their 1,000th win on Saturday with a 31-24 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, but longtime head coach John Harbaugh wasn't on the sideline for the historic moment.

Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the remainder of the regular season amid sign-stealing allegations that has led to a full-scale NCAA investigation.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan's offensive coordinator, has served as the team's interim head coach in Harbaugh's absence. While speaking with Fox Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft after Saturday's win, Moore dedicated the victory to Harbaugh:

Harbaugh has been head coach of the Wolverines since 2015, and he has led the team to an 84-25 record in his nine seasons at the helm.