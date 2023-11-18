Video: Sherrone Moore Dedicates Michigan's 1,000th Win to Suspended Jim Harbaugh

Video: Sherrone Moore Dedicates Michigan's 1,000th Win to Suspended Jim HarbaughNovember 18, 2023
The Michigan Wolverines earned their 1,000th win on Saturday with a 31-24 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, but longtime head coach John Harbaugh wasn't on the sideline for the historic moment.
Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the remainder of the regular season amid sign-stealing allegations that has led to a full-scale NCAA investigation.
Sherrone Moore, Michigan's offensive coordinator, has served as the team's interim head coach in Harbaugh's absence. While speaking with Fox Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft after Saturday's win, Moore dedicated the victory to Harbaugh:
Big Noon Kickoff @BNKonFOX
"Win 1000 is historic. Coach, that was for you man."<a href="https://twitter.com/JennyTaft?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennyTaft</a> catches up with <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a>'s Sherrone Moore after their win over Maryland ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/aFby6nrBE8">pic.twitter.com/aFby6nrBE8</a>
Harbaugh has been head coach of the Wolverines since 2015, and he has led the team to an 84-25 record in his nine seasons at the helm.
However, Harbaugh has yet to win a title with Michigan and will be looking to lead the undefeated Wolverines to a championship this season when he can return to the sideline following next weekend's matchup against Ohio State.