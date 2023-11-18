Cody Rhodes: WWE Survivor Series WarGames Team Needs '1 More' amid Randy Orton Rumors

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes suggested Saturday that a fifth member will be added to his team ahead of his WarGames match against The Judgment Day next weekend at Survivor Series.

Replying on X, formerly known as Twitter, to a photoshop of himself, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso as The Avengers, The American Nightmare teased rounding out the team with one more member:

On a recent episode of Raw, the quartet of Rhodes, Rollins, Zayn and Uso brawled with Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, leading to Raw general manager Adam Pearce declaring a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

In the main event of Monday's edition of Raw, Priest and Balor put the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against Rhodes and Uso with Rollins, Zayn, Mysterio and McDonagh banned from the arena.

During the latter stages of the match, Drew McIntyre showed up and turned heel by hitting Uso with a Claymore, which allowed Priest and Balor to retain.

Raw closed with a handshake between McIntyre and Rhea Ripley, which suggests McIntyre either joined the Judgment Day or entered into an alliance with them.

McIntyre has yet to be formally added to The Judgment Day's WarGames team, but if it happens on Raw as expected, Rhodes will need to match it with a new member of his own.

Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported last week that WWE has planned for months to add McIntyre and Randy Orton to the match.

Orton has been out of action for a year and a half after undergoing back surgery, but he reportedly may be closing in on a return.

Per Fightful, WWE intends on revealing Orton as the fifth member of Rhodes team before Survivor Series rather than making it a surprise so as not to get fans' hopes up for CM Punk returning to WWE in his hometown of Chicago at Survivor Series.

If McIntyre and Orton are added to WarGames, it will provide even more star power to an already stacked match, undoubtedly making it worthy of the main event slot.