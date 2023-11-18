Dillon Gabriel out for Oklahoma After Injury vs. BYU; Jackson Arnold Replaces

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners will be without quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the remainder of its Week 12 matchup against BYU.

Gabriel left late in the first half after suffering an apparent head injury and was not seen warming up once the Sooners returned to the field for the second half. Five-star freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold entered the game Gabriel's place.

Arnold's entry marked his fifth appearance of the season, which means the 2023 season will not count toward his redshirt.

Gabriel was 13-of-21 for 191 yards and two touchdowns at the time of his departure. The Sooners entered halftime locked at 17 with the Cougars.

Gabriel has thrown for 3,260 yards and 27 touchdowns with five interceptions thus far in 2023, leading the Sooners to an 8-2 record.