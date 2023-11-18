Video: Michigan WR Roman Wilson Wears 'Free Harbaugh' Shirt amid HC's Suspension

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The "Free Harbaugh" shirts are back for the University of Michigan, though at least this time it has a much better design than what was used earlier this season.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson was wearing a t-shirt in support of head coach Jim Harbaugh during warmups ahead of Saturday's game against Maryland.

Harbaugh was given a three-game suspension by the Big Ten on Nov. 10 under the sportsmanship policy for his role in the program's alleged sign-stealing scheme.

Michigan initially filed for a temporary restraining order to block the suspension, but the university and Harbaugh agreed to accept the discipline on Thursday in exchange for the Big Ten agreeing to close its investigation.

The NCAA's investigation into the situation remains open. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced on Friday that linebackers coach Chris Partridge had been fired.

Per Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Partridge is not alleged at this time to have known about the sign-stealing scheme when it was happening, but "acted after the fact to cover up evidence."

Dellenger and Wetzel also noted a booster named "Uncle T" has been named in the NCAA's report and is alleged to have given former staffer Connor Stalions "thousands of dollars for expenses" to help fund the scheme.

This is the second three-game suspension for Harbaugh this season. His original suspension was part of self-imposed sanctions from the university for alleged recruiting violations that occurred during a COVID-19 dead period.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy wore a self-made "Free Harbaugh" shirt prior to the season opener against East Carolina.

Neither shirt really makes much sense when you consider Harbaugh's first suspension was given by the school in an attempt to avoid further discipline from the NCAA and the second suspension was agreed to by him, even though a hearing for the temporary restraining order was scheduled for Friday.

But if Wolverines players need to feel like their team and coach is being unfairly attacked and this offers them some semblance of motivation beyond trying to reach the Big Ten title game and make the College Football Playoff, who are we to question it?

Harbaugh is allowed to coach the team during the week and help install the game plan, but he's not permitted on the sidelines for games. His suspension runs through the end of the regular season, including today against Maryland and Nov. 25 against Ohio State.