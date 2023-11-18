James Harden Says He's 'Improving' Every Game After 1st Win with Clippers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

For the first time since being traded, James Harden looked like the player the Los Angeles Clippers were hoping for in a 106-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Harden put up 24 points, including a three with six seconds remaining to give the Clippers a 103-100 lead, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists in 34 minutes.

The 10-time All-Star told reporters he can feel himself "improving" with each game.

"I'm getting real close," Harden said. "I'm getting close to myself every game I feel like I'm improving."

The Clippers came into Friday having lost each of their first five games with Harden and six straight games overall.

B/R's Chris Haynes reported that Russell Westbrook "approached the coaching staff" about coming off the bench against the Rockets to allow the first unit develop some chemistry" and improve the second unit.

Terance Mann took Westbrook's spot in the starting lineup. All five members of the Clippers' starting group were at least plus-nine in the game, while the four bench players used by head coach Tyronn Lue were all at least minus-six.

Harden told reporters on Nov. 11 he needs "about a 10-game window" to see where he's at because he didn't go through a full training camp or preseason while waiting for the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him.

Friday was Harden's sixth game and he's shown improvement in each of the past two outings. He had 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting in Tuesday's 111-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets. It was his first 20-point game of the season.

In the win over Houston, Harden was an efficient 8-of-11 from the field. He set season-highs in points, field goals made, assists and rebounds.

When the Clippers made the deal with the 76ers, they were betting on the foursome of Harden, Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George being good enough to carry them to a championship.

The Clippers gave up good role players in Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum to make the trade. Their size and depth is really limited now, but if Harden is going to start playing closer to the level he was at least season in Philadelphia, it will significantly raise their ceiling.