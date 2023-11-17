X

    Sources: Russell Westbrook Will Come Off Bench for LA Clippers Tonight

    Chris HaynesNovember 17, 2023

    DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 14: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers and James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers look on before the game against the Denver Nuggets on November 14, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers will bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday's in-season tournament game against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell Bleacher Report.

    Swingman Terance Mann will start for the first time this season in place of Westbrook, sources say.

    Westbrook approached the coaching staff with the idea to help the first unit develop some chemistry and to provide the second unit with spirited play, sources say.

    Westbrook, the vocal leader of the team, told the coaching staff he wants to do whatever it takes to win, sources say.

    The Clippers (3-7) have lost six in a row and five consecutively since acquiring James Harden.

    Head coach Tyronn Lue told B/R this week that getting these accomplished players to sacrifice and buy in to reduced roles is his toughest challenge as a head coach.

    Lue is using an experimental period to evaluate new rotations and lineups. B/R reported on Wednesday that Lue was not married to the starting lineup that featured Westbrook, Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

    DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 14: James Harden #1 and Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers look on during the game against the Denver Nuggets during the In-Season Tournament game on November 14, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
    The organization wants to afford Harden the freedom to play his game and continue to stress to the star the importance of being himself.

    This is the second straight year that Westbrook began the season as a starter before accepting a reserve role early into the season. Last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Darvin Ham removed the former MVP from the starting five after the team got off to an 0-4 start.

    But on this occasion, Westbrook made the call, and it's a selfless move that's garnered praise throughout the organization, sources say.

    Westbrook is averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 10 games this season.