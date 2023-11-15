Inside LA Clippers Growing Pains: Getting Superstars to Sacrifice + Harden on Critics

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets (9-2) went up 44-39 in the second quarter after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drilled a three-pointer in transition Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Clippers swiftly took a timeout. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac, P.J. Tucker, and Russell Westbrook—the five players in the game at the time—took their seats while head coach Tyronn Lue converged on the court with his coaching staff to discuss the next plan of attack.

Then James Harden was notified off to the side that he would be subbing in for Westbrook. He now had to inform his fellow star. He stood next to Westbrook, slapped him on the chest to get his attention and said, "I got you."

Westbrook looked up surprised as he stared into space. He did not know he would be subbed out at that juncture.

This is what it's like to be a member of the Clippers in a pivotal period of experimenting, incorporating, demoting and sacrificing. Roles and substitution patterns are being tinkered with on the fly.

Harden again subbed for Westbrook with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter. Westbrook would only return for a two-second defensive stint with 15 seconds remaining on the game clock.

One can only wonder how the 3-7 Clippers can keep all their stars happy with 72 games remaining on the schedule.

"This is my toughest challenge as a head coach, but I'm up for the task for sure," Lue told Bleacher Report after the Clippers dropped their sixth straight game, a 111-108 loss to the Nuggets. "The biggest thing is getting these guys to sacrifice for guys, whether that's starting the game, finishing the game, shots, touches, who's running pick-and-rolls, and things like that. Getting these guys to sacrifice will be the biggest challenge all season."

Despite the losing streak, players in the Clippers locker room are expressing their commitment to doing what's best for the team.

"We're all honoring this adjustment. We have to sacrifice. We understand it. Simple as that. No one is going against that. Nobody is frustrated about it," George told B/R. "We know what we have. There's one ball, and there's four good motherf--kers. And we understand that and embrace it. We want to make each other better, and I don't think one person is complaining one bit about it."

The Clippers are not married to the current starting lineup, sources say. Should they make a change, that could start to change the tune of the locker room.

Leonard and Westbrook exited the locker room before reporters were allowed in.

"We've got a talented team," Lue told B/R. "Guys are not going to play that deserve to play. It's just tough."

Harden, who is 0-5 with his new team, shared his thought process with B/R on how he's trying to integrate his skill set without interfering with the continuity that's already been established.

"Just communication and making sure I'm doing my part with preparation and knowing where we're trying to get to on both sides of the ball," Harden explained to B/R. "I've played a handful of games, and obviously we're not winning, but I'm off the ball more than I've ever been in a very long time. I'm just trying to find a balance between that and getting more pick-and-rolls.

"Our coaching staff and my teammates have communicated about getting me in more pick-and-roll sets. We have a lot of talent, so we're just trying to accommodate and make sure everyone is happy. We're trying to get to what works to make us the best Clippers team.

"I'm just trying to find my way to leave an imprint on the game. I'm using the first 10 games to get in real NBA basketball shape. I didn't have a training camp, so it's going to take some time."

Lue said he recently met with seven players to discuss their roles moving forward. Bones Hyland was one of them. The third-year guard appeared to be on the verge of a standout year, averaging 11.8 points in 23.5 minutes off the bench through the first eight games.

With the acquisition of Harden, Lue explained to Hyland that he would not be in the rotation for the foreseeable future to allow the organization time to see what they have in other lineups. Hyland was given a timeframe of a five-to-six-game window, sources say.

"He communicated with me, and that's all you can ask for. It can be frustrating, but I'm just going to stay ready," Hyland told B/R. "Of course, I want to play, but I just try to keep things in perspective. I've experienced worse. I've faced death situations, so this is something I can handle."

Until the Clippers find their groove, they'll continue to be susceptible to scathing criticisms, particularly Harden.

Harden was the focus of a viral rant from Bally Sports Southwest NBA analyst Brian Dameris, who said Harden was the problem at every stop. The clip has since been deleted from the company's Twitter account at the urging of Bally Sports executives, who said it "did not reflect the Mavericks organization."

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is known for not being a fan of local broadcasters ripping players on other teams, but he played no role in having the video removed, sources said.

Harden shared his perspective on that commentary.

"I didn't even hear exactly what he said, but people were telling me he was going in on me," Harden told B/R. "He doesn't know me or the situation. That would be f--ked up if I went at him and started being disrespectful to him, but I can't. They don't know anything. They just go off what they see on social media or hearsay.

"I don't know exactly what he said, but I pay that s--t no mind. ... I do a really good job at ignoring the noise because it doesn't affect me. It's just people talking. I guarantee that if you put whoever is talking in this situation, it wouldn't be beneficial for them. That's my mindset, but my focus is getting wins."

The Clippers—from the front office, coaching staff and players—all recall the 0-5 stretch last season after they signed Westbrook. Patience is being preached and enacted knowing that it's better to go through such a period early in the season.