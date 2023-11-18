X

    Deion Sanders, Shedeur Trolled by CFB Fans as Colorado Fails to Become Bowl Eligible

    Adam WellsNovember 18, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes has a word with quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 before his first offensive drive in the first half of a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Colorado's season hit its nadir on Friday night with a 56-14 loss to Washington State in a game that also saw star quarterback Shedeur Sanders leave with an injury.

    Sanders initially suffered what appeared to be an upper-body injury when he was strip-sacked in the first quarter. He missed one offensive series before returning to the game and throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter.

    That would be about as good as things got for the Buffaloes. Sanders was injured again two possessions later when he was tackled on a keeper. He remained on the ground for a brief period and appeared to be favoring his right arm.

    Freshman Ryan Staub took over the offense for most of the game. He finished 5-of-14 for 56 yards. Gavin Kuld also saw playing time, but he only went 1-of-3 for 22 yards with one interception.

    Head coach Deion Sanders' team has now lost seven of its last eight games after the 3-0 start. Friday's loss means the Buffaloes won't be bowl eligible for the third consecutive season.

    Things got so out of hand early in this game that Washington State fans, despite coming into Friday with the same record as Colorado, decided to break out "overrated" chants.

    The problems in this game are the same issues Colorado has had all season. The offensive line couldn't block anyone. The quarterbacks were running around constantly, trying to make something happen. The defense is completely overmatched against even average competition.

    Coach Prime told reporters after the game he wouldn't expect Shedeur to be shut down for the remainder of the season if his injury isn't serious, but they will discuss it at some point.

    Expectations for Colorado were completely warped because of early wins against a TCU team that was ranked No. 17 to start the season, but was dramatically overrated based on its 4-6 record coming into this weekend.

    This is still a successful first season for Sanders and his staff with the Buffaloes. They basically brought in a whole new roster of transfer players and led the program to three more wins than they had in all of 2022.

    The next step for Deion will be recruiting and filling out the holes on his roster to make the team better in 2024.

    Before putting a bow on 2023, though, the Buffaloes will wrap up the regular season on Nov. 25 against No. 16 Utah at Rice–Eccles Stadium.