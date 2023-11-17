Ravens Rumors: Mark Andrews Likely Out for Season with Fibula, Ankle Injuries

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been diagnosed with a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini added that Andrews will likely miss the remainder of the season.

Andrews suffered the injuries in a 34-20 win over Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football that also saw Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffer a season-ending torn ligament in his wrist.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.