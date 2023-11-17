Bengals' Joe Burrow out for the Season, Reportedly Needs Surgery on Wrist Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season after his wrist injury was reportedly diagnosed as a torn ligament that will require surgery.

The Bengals confirmed Burrow would miss the remainder of the campaign after Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported the severity of the injury.

Burrow suffered the wrist injury in Cincinnati's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. He left the game in the second quarter with a wrist injury that head coach Zac Taylor said at the time was believed to be a sprain.

Prior to the game, Burrow was spotted wearing a wrist wrap on the team plane, something Taylor says was "completely unrelated" to the injury suffered Thursday night.



Injuries have been a problem for Burrow this season, though he had yet to miss a game because of one. The 26-year-old was limited over the first few weeks due to a calf issue that originally occurred during training camp.

There have been times when it has looked like Burrow was past the calf injury. He led the Bengals to four straight wins from Weeks 5 through 9, throwing for 1,133 yards, 10 touchdowns and a 75.8 completion percentage.

The Bengals are fighting an uphill battle to make the playoffs with a 5-5 record. They've shown they are capable of being as dangerous as anyone in the AFC at their best, but it's going to take a lot of work for them to stay in the mix without their franchise quarterback.