Texans' C.J. Stroud Partners with Lockerverse to Release Exclusive Sports Memorabilia

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud is one of a kind, and the Houston Texans rookie quarterback has teamed up with Lockerverse to create a unique snapback hat that "celebrates the precision and power that have made Stroud the top rookie QB in the NFL."

Stroud designed a hat with Lockerverse that includes his signature No. 7 on the front with his name inside of it in a special font "that captures his dynamic and powerful presence." Additionally, the No. 7 incorporates "elements of a football and a stylized compass, symbolizing his unerring accuracy and direction on the field."

The right side of the hat is embroidered to say "H-Town," in honor of Houston, and the back includes his Triple 7 logo.

Football fans will be able to snag one of these signature hats beginning Dec. 4.

Lockerverse

Lockerverse

Lockerverse also partnered with Modern Mirror to present the collectible, which "highlights Stroud's upbringing in intimate family photos, pays homage to his remarkable achievements and is a tribute to his unparalleled skill and dedication."

The moments in the collectible were captured using Modern Mirror's advanced photo motion system.

Lockerverse

Lockerverse

The Texans selected Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL draft out of Ohio State, and he's putting together one of the most impressive seasons by a rookie quarterback in recent memory.

Through nine games, the 22-year-old has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,626 yards and 15 touchdowns against two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 86 yards and two scores.