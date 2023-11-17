Report: Tom Brady Is Not Michigan Booster 'Uncle T' Linked to Sign-Stealing Scandal

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and ex-Michigan quarterback Tom Brady is not the infamous "Uncle T" booster named in the latest evidence regarding the football program's alleged sign-stealing scheme.

Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

Sources told Wetzel and Dellenger that a Michigan booster, known as "Uncle T," helped fund the Wolverines' alleged scheme, in particular ex-staffer Connor Stalions' "advanced scouting operation."

"The NCAA presented the University of Michigan with new evidence this week, including that a Michigan booster may have at least partially funded Connor Stalions' advanced scouting operation and an assistant coach allegedly participated in the destruction of evidence on a computer after the scandal broke, industry sources tell Yahoo Sports."

The Yahoo Sports duo later added this note: "Sources tell Yahoo Sports that a booster — named in the NCAA report as 'Uncle T' — helped fund the alleged scheme, giving Stalions thousands of dollars for expenses."

The fallout from the sign-stealing allegations continued after linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired. No reason was given, but Wetzel and Dellenger provided more information.

"Partridge is not alleged at this time of knowing about the advanced scouting by Stalions, but acted after the fact to cover up evidence," the duo wrote.

The Big Ten also suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for three games after conducting its own investigation. Harbaugh just accepted the terms of the suspension in return for the Big Ten dropping its investigation. Michigan also dropped its court case against the conference. However, the NCAA's own investigation into the matter continues.

Harbaugh can still travel with the team and coach the No. 3 Wolverines for practices and non game-related football activities, but he cannot lead Michigan during its upcoming games against Maryland on Saturday and Ohio State the following Saturday.