Joe Burrow's Absence from Bengals' Injury Report Before Week 11 Being Probed by NFL

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's hand injury is the subject of an NFL investigation.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league is looking into why Burrow wasn't listed on the Bengals' official injury report going into Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow left the game in the second quarter after grabbing at his hand and wrist following a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest when the second half began with what was officially called a right wrist injury.

