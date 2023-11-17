Joe Burrow's Absence from Bengals' Injury Report Before Week 11 Being Probed by NFL

Joe Burrow's Absence from Bengals' Injury Report Before Week 11 Being Probed by NFLNovember 17, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's hand injury is the subject of an NFL investigation.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league is looking into why Burrow wasn't listed on the Bengals' official injury report going into Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
The NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list QB Joe Burrow on their injury report when the team posted a picture of him wearing a device on his wrist Wednesday night and he appeared to be hampered by the injury early in the Thursday night game that he later left, the… <a href="https://t.co/xba8URiWri">pic.twitter.com/xba8URiWri</a>
Burrow left the game in the second quarter after grabbing at his hand and wrist following a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest when the second half began with what was officially called a right wrist injury.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
