    Joe Burrow's Absence from Bengals' Injury Report Before Week 11 Being Probed by NFL

    Adam WellsNovember 17, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals takes the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's hand injury is the subject of an NFL investigation.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league is looking into why Burrow wasn't listed on the Bengals' official injury report going into Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    The NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list QB Joe Burrow on their injury report when the team posted a picture of him wearing a device on his wrist Wednesday night and he appeared to be hampered by the injury early in the Thursday night game that he later left, the… <a href="https://t.co/xba8URiWri">pic.twitter.com/xba8URiWri</a>

    Burrow left the game in the second quarter after grabbing at his hand and wrist following a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest when the second half began with what was officially called a right wrist injury.

