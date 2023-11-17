Ravens' Lamar Jackson 'Feeling Good' After Apparent Ankle Injury in Win over Bengals

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't think his ankle will be a problem after he had to be checked out on the sidelines in the first quarter of Thursday's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speaking to reporters after the victory, Jackson said he's "feeling good" and the extra rest before Baltimore's next game will help.

"I'm feeling good," he said. "Coach gave us a few extra days off. I'll be good for the Chargers."

Jackson was scrambling away from pressure and threw the ball away, but he was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. It appeared as if his ankle got caught under Wilson's body as he was going to the ground.

After being examined in the medical tent and testing his ankle on the sideline, Jackson remained in the game without missing a snap. There was nothing from his performance to suggest he was limited.

Jackson finished the game 16-of-26 for 264 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He added 54 rushing yards on nine carries. This was his first game with multiple passing touchdowns since Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

There's certainly going to be a cause for concern in Baltimore whenever Jackson is slow to get up because of his injury history. The former NFL MVP missed the final four games of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury.

Jackson suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the final five regular-season games and a playoff loss to the Bengals last season.

Even though Jackson seems to have come out of the game in good shape, this was a rough game on the injury front for Baltimore. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters tight end Mark Andrews likely suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter, though he doesn't sound concerned about it being a big issue.

Thursday's win was critical for the AFC North race. The Ravens and Bengals were coming off last-second losses four days earlier. Baltimore improved to 8-3 with this victory and has swept the Bengals in two head-to-head matchups this season.