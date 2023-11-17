Joe Burrow's Injury Concerns NFL Fans as Bengals Lose to Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

One of the most anticipated games of the season for the Cincinnati Bengals turned out to be one their most costly.

Taking on divisional rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals were helpless as they had to watch superstar signal caller leave the game in the first half with a wrist injury en route to a 34-20 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor announced postgame that Burrow is dealing with a sprained wrist.

Burrow went out after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter and was clearly in a great amount of pain as he grabbed at his throwing hand. When he attempted to warm up on the sideline he seemingly couldn't grip the football and headed to the locker room in frustration.

It was one of the toughest sights of the season thus far.

Burrow has been dealing with injuries throughout the campaign. He opened the year with a calf strain that was limiting him significantly as the Bengals limped out the gate to a 1-3 start.

It finally looked like the Pro Bowler was getting back to his best and had Cincinnati in prime position to make another late season run. But it appears he's hit yet another setback at the worst possible time.

Video from Wednesday showed that Burrow had a wrap on his hand when arriving in Baltimore. It's unclear how much of a connection there is between the two instances.

Jake Browning played the entire second half against the Ravens and he didn't inspire a whole lot of confidence. The former Washington Husky completed 8-of-14 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow left the game with 101 yards and a touchdown.

NFL fans were rightfully concerned watching one of the league's best go down.

The Bengals will be hoping that Burrow won't have to miss an extensive amount of time as they are still in the mix for a possible AFC berth. Those chances will be greatly diminished if he isn't able to suit up again soon.