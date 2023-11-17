X

NFL

    Joe Burrow's Injury Concerns NFL Fans as Bengals Lose to Lamar Jackson, Ravens

    Francisco RosaNovember 17, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    One of the most anticipated games of the season for the Cincinnati Bengals turned out to be one their most costly.

    Taking on divisional rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals were helpless as they had to watch superstar signal caller leave the game in the first half with a wrist injury en route to a 34-20 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.

    Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor announced postgame that Burrow is dealing with a sprained wrist.

    Burrow went out after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter and was clearly in a great amount of pain as he grabbed at his throwing hand. When he attempted to warm up on the sideline he seemingly couldn't grip the football and headed to the locker room in frustration.

    It was one of the toughest sights of the season thus far.

    Burrow has been dealing with injuries throughout the campaign. He opened the year with a calf strain that was limiting him significantly as the Bengals limped out the gate to a 1-3 start.

    It finally looked like the Pro Bowler was getting back to his best and had Cincinnati in prime position to make another late season run. But it appears he's hit yet another setback at the worst possible time.

    Video from Wednesday showed that Burrow had a wrap on his hand when arriving in Baltimore. It's unclear how much of a connection there is between the two instances.

    Jake Browning played the entire second half against the Ravens and he didn't inspire a whole lot of confidence. The former Washington Husky completed 8-of-14 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

    Burrow left the game with 101 yards and a touchdown.

    NFL fans were rightfully concerned watching one of the league's best go down.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    A glimpse of what Joe Burrow is dealing with on what the team now says is a right wrist injury: <a href="https://t.co/nOW3qR0RhR">pic.twitter.com/nOW3qR0RhR</a>

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    'Joe Burrow has been ruled out'<br><br>Bengals fans: <a href="https://t.co/rZQWtatn9t">pic.twitter.com/rZQWtatn9t</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Joe Burrow's reaction after throwing for a TD.<br><br>He went back to the locker room. <a href="https://t.co/44NQOPckyH">pic.twitter.com/44NQOPckyH</a>

    Danny Heifetz @Danny_Heifetz

    Maybe the worst holding call I've ever seen interrupted by the cameras capturing Joe Burrow realizing he cannot throw a football. What is this game

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    i really hate that this has been Joe Burrow's season in some way, shape or form <a href="https://t.co/kgmyH5ulLs">https://t.co/kgmyH5ulLs</a>

    JPAFootball @jasrifootball

    Wow, Joe Burrow can't grip the ball.<br><br>You can see him yell in frustration. He is heading to the locker room. <a href="https://t.co/EdfYGkQMzs">pic.twitter.com/EdfYGkQMzs</a>

    ashlyn ✮⋆˙ @KlSSMYS4SS

    joe burrow wrist injury <a href="https://t.co/jP3R8z6KYh">pic.twitter.com/jP3R8z6KYh</a>

    Leo🇺🇦 @Leo_CFC_

    Joe burrow going into the locker room injured. <a href="https://t.co/7IfbQ0FYOd">pic.twitter.com/7IfbQ0FYOd</a>

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrimeVideo</a> broadcast showed this video of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> QB Joe Burrow getting off the team bus with a brace/wrap around his right wrist and thumb. <br><br>Burrow wasn't on the injury report. Now he's questionable with a right wrist injury. Jake Browning is in. <a href="https://t.co/6ozbQ2SX1k">pic.twitter.com/6ozbQ2SX1k</a>

    SN Ohio @SN_Ohio

    Deshaun Watson out for Cleveland. Joe Burrow can't grip the ball. <br><br>Ohio in shambles <a href="https://t.co/xIs3BRPeog">pic.twitter.com/xIs3BRPeog</a>

    Caleb @513Caleb

    "Dad what was it like when Joe Burrow put up 31 points against the 49ers" <a href="https://t.co/XVr1Yk1MFE">pic.twitter.com/XVr1Yk1MFE</a>

    Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho

    Alright Cincinnati fans I don't mean to be dramatic. But this feeling sucks. All my thoughts are with Joe Burrow. That man works his ass off to be one of the best QBs. But just one day I want to see my team win a championship. I was born in 1993 and haven't seen one. Pain.

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    I'm at a loss for words. If there is no Joe Burrow, there is no Bengals season to talk about.

    𝓣𝓪𝓲𝓣𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓷🌊🌬 @TheA1God

    Joe Burrow if they don't get him a line. <a href="https://t.co/XRuKzQJDCk">pic.twitter.com/XRuKzQJDCk</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Looks like Joe Burrow's throwing hand was pretty swollen. <a href="https://t.co/Sh07KiCN5o">pic.twitter.com/Sh07KiCN5o</a>

    The QB School @theqbschool

    The NFL is sooo much better w/ a healthy Joe Burrow. This sucks.

    Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho

    I am going to cry. Joe Burrow can have my arm. I am sad.

    Puma @TLOP5enthusiast

    If Joe burrow is out I'm gonna choose happiness and focus on things non-nfl

    Sara Elyse @SaraElyse128

    Ok let's just get this game over with and give us the OFFICIAL Joe Burrow injury news

    Quincy Carrier @Kwen_C

    if Joe Burrow misses any extended time with this wrist injury, Bengals season could be close to done. <br><br>they haven't won enough games to survive that

    The Bengals will be hoping that Burrow won't have to miss an extensive amount of time as they are still in the mix for a possible AFC berth. Those chances will be greatly diminished if he isn't able to suit up again soon.

    Next up for Cincinnati is a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.