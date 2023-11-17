X

NBA

    Clippers' Paul George Fined $35K by NBA for Criticism of Refs After Loss to Nuggets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 14: Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on November 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The NBA announced Thursday that Los Angeles Clippers' star Paul George was fined $35,000 for being critical of the officials during his team's 111-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and in part for "George's history of public criticism of the officiating."

    "I thought we played great," George told reporters after that game. "It's tough, the adversity of playing against the extra three [officials]. I thought they were awful. But, [against the] defending champs, we got to play better. There's a lot to be positive about. I'm not one for moral victories, but I thought we showed more of a sign of a team tonight that's close to getting it over the hump."

