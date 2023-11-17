Clippers' Paul George Fined $35K by NBA for Criticism of Refs After Loss to Nuggets

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday that Los Angeles Clippers' star Paul George was fined $35,000 for being critical of the officials during his team's 111-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and in part for "George's history of public criticism of the officiating."

"I thought we played great," George told reporters after that game. "It's tough, the adversity of playing against the extra three [officials]. I thought they were awful. But, [against the] defending champs, we got to play better. There's a lot to be positive about. I'm not one for moral victories, but I thought we showed more of a sign of a team tonight that's close to getting it over the hump."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.