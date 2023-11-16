Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: I Would be 'Honored' to Be on Madden Cover

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Amid the struggles of Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, the conversation about the validity of the Madden curse has been reignited.

However, Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill revealed on this week's episode of his It Needed to Be Said podcast that he's not a believer in the curse and he would welcome the opportunity to grace the cover of the legendary video game.

"A lot of people, they believe in the Madden curse," Hill said around the 8:40 mark. "But truth be told, I don't believe in the Madden curse, I would love to be on the cover of Madden. It would be an honor to be on the cover of Madden, man."

The Bills fell to 5-5 with Monday night's loss to the Denver Broncos. Allen, who is the cover star of Madden NFL 24, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble and now leads the NFL with 11 picks and 13 turnovers.

Still, Hill called the notion that Allen is being plagued by the Madden curse "ridiculous."

"For people to just sit here and say, 'Oh it's the Madden curse, that's why they're 5-5. It's this, and that.' That's just internet talk, that's just Twitter talk just to keep the trolls alive, I guess," Hill said.