C.J. Stroud, Jahmyr Gibbs Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 10

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An impressive NFL rookie class continues to show out this season.

And a few of the best headline Madden 24's latest player ratings update Monday in C.J. Stroud, Puka Nacua and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Stroud and Nacua have both been huge movers over the course of the season, increasing their overall ratings thanks to some incredible performances through the first 10 weeks.

Following another huge performance in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Stroud has taken his overall to 81, making that an eight-point rise since his initial rating. He's seen some of the biggest improvements in his awareness (80) and deep accuracy (89).

Stroud has thrown for 2,626 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season for the 5-4 Houston Texans.

As for Nacua—the breakout star of the rookie class after being taken in the fifth round—he's seen a 13-point bump since the beginning of the campaign and is currently an 80 overall.

Nacua led the Los Angeles Rams' offense during Cooper Kupp's absence and has racked up 64 receptions for 827 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Finally, Gibbs has been popping off the last few weeks for a high-flying Detroit Lions squad. He most recently had 77 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

That was coming off a breakout performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in which he rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown.