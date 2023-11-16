Jalon Daniels Announces Return to Kansas for 2024 Season After Injury-Plagued 2023

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has played just three games this season because of injuries, but Jayhawks fans can take solace knowing he will be back next year.

"The adversity that I have faced this season will help me come back even stronger when the time is right," Daniels announced Thursday. "Kansas is a very special place to me, and I will be back next season to continue to move the program forward under Coach Leipold. Rock Chalk!"

Daniels missed the season-opening win over Missouri State but led the Jayhawks to victories in each of the next three contests against Illinois, Nevada and BYU.

Everything seemed to be lining up for an excellent season for the program with the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year leading the way under center. However, he was then ruled out shortly before the Sept. 30 showdown with Texas for what was described as back tightness in pregame warmups.

He hasn't played since.

There has been some uncertainty about the entire situation, as he was apparently available if needed for the Oct. 28 game against Oklahoma but didn't travel with the team for the Nov. 4 road matchup against Iowa State.

To Kansas' credit, it is still 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play even with its expected offensive leader missing much of the season. It is also No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which is a notable accomplishment for a program without a rich history of overwhelming success.

But it is also easy to think about what might have been if Daniels was healthy all season.

Jason Bean has played in his place and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,431 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding another score on the ground. If the Jayhawks can defeat Kansas State and Cincinnati to end the season, they will likely find themselves in a notable bowl.