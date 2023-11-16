Jameis Winston's FSU Jersey to Be Retired; Won 2013 Heisman Trophy, National Title

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Florida State announced that it will be retiring ex-Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston's No. 5 jersey.

The ceremony will take place following the first quarter of FSU's home game against North Alabama on Saturday.

"The retirement of Jameis' jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus," FSU athletic director Michael Alford stated.

"He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium."

As a redshirt freshman, Winston led the Seminoles to a 2013 national championship title over Auburn. He also won the Heisman Trophy that season after throwing for 40 touchdowns and 4,057 yards.

FSU went to the first-ever College Football Playoff the following year with Winston leading the way. Winston then left for the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Winston has since enjoyed a nine-year NFL career with the Bucs and New Orleans Saints, where he currently serves as a backup to Derek Carr.

Winston has had an up-and-down NFL run with some great highs (Pro Bowl during his rookie season, NFL-high 5,109 passing yards in 2019) and notable lows (multiple benchings in Tampa, 30 interceptions in 2019).

Still, it's not easy for anyone to carve out a decade in the league, and Winston will have accomplished that mark by next year.

Right now, though, FSU has a chance to match what Winston and the Seminoles did 10 years ago. Led by Heisman candidate and quarterback Jordan Travis, the undefeated FSU squad is on pace for a College Football Playoff spot if it wins out. Regular-season games against North Alabama and Florida stand in the way before an ACC title matchup.