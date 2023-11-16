Jameis Winston's FSU Jersey to Be Retired; Won 2013 Heisman Trophy, National Title

Jameis Winston's FSU Jersey to Be Retired; Won 2013 Heisman Trophy, National TitleNovember 16, 2023
Florida State announced that it will be retiring ex-Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston's No. 5 jersey.
The ceremony will take place following the first quarter of FSU's home game against North Alabama on Saturday.
"The retirement of Jameis' jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus," FSU athletic director Michael Alford stated.
"He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium."
As a redshirt freshman, Winston led the Seminoles to a 2013 national championship title over Auburn. He also won the Heisman Trophy that season after throwing for 40 touchdowns and 4,057 yards.
FSU went to the first-ever College Football Playoff the following year with Winston leading the way. Winston then left for the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.
Winston has since enjoyed a nine-year NFL career with the Bucs and New Orleans Saints, where he currently serves as a backup to Derek Carr.
Winston has had an up-and-down NFL run with some great highs (Pro Bowl during his rookie season, NFL-high 5,109 passing yards in 2019) and notable lows (multiple benchings in Tampa, 30 interceptions in 2019).
Still, it's not easy for anyone to carve out a decade in the league, and Winston will have accomplished that mark by next year.
Right now, though, FSU has a chance to match what Winston and the Seminoles did 10 years ago. Led by Heisman candidate and quarterback Jordan Travis, the undefeated FSU squad is on pace for a College Football Playoff spot if it wins out. Regular-season games against North Alabama and Florida stand in the way before an ACC title matchup.
We'll soon find out if the 2023 Seminoles can match the efforts of their predecessors 10 years ago. Up first is the North Alabama game featuring Winston's jersey retirement ceremony. Kickoff in Tallahassee will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.