Video: Carmelo Anthony Reflects on NBA Career, 2008 Olympics in 'Hot Ones' Appearance

Harry How/Getty Images

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony reflected on his basketball career while sitting on the hottest of hot seats.

The 10-time All-Star was the guest on the newest episode of Hot Ones.

Anthony recounted when rapper Master P worked out with the Denver Nuggets ahead of his rookie season, calling training camp "crazy" with the music star showing up in a limousine and basketball luminaries such as Dennis Rodman and Shawn Kemp hanging around, too.

Anthony's arrival in the Mile High City also coincided with a rebrand for the Denver Nuggets. They ditched their navy blue and gold color scheme for baby blue and yellow.

The six-time All-NBA honoree thought the design shift worked so well because it signified a new era for the franchise.

"You just felt it," he said. "You felt the newness of Denver. You felt the organization was trying to go in another direction."

As much as he did in the NBA, a lot of fans will remember Anthony most fondly for his work on the Olympic stage. His three gold medals are tied for the most of any U.S. men's basketball player, and he once held the all-time scoring record for Team USA.

Anthony said triumphing at the 2008 Summer Olympics was his most important win on the international stage, citing the "Redeem Team" narrative. The United States was a bronze medalist four years earlier and had another third-place finish in the 2006 FIBA World Cup. Melo and his teammates helped the U.S. reassert its dominance on the hardwood.