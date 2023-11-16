Suns' Kevin Durant Listed as Executive Producer on Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' Album

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

For the second straight Drake release, he's tapped Kevin Durant to help pick the vibe.

The rapper announced a new EP, Scary Hours 3, set for release Friday and the Phoenix Suns star appears in the credits as a producer alongside engineer Noel Cadastre.

Durant previously served as an A&R for Drake's For All the Dogs album, which came out just last month. A&Rs typically help artists with song selection and artistic development of records.

An executive producer typically has an even more hands-on role, at times organizing tracklists and making other release decisions.

Of course, we have no idea how much Durant was actually involved in the process. Drake could just be throwing his friend a solid for hanging out in the studio during recording sessions. Plus, it just sounds cool to have an NBA player as an executive producer on your record.

Drake says he's recorded the entire EP since the release of For All the Dogs on Oct. 6, and Durant has been a little busy with basketball during that timeframe.