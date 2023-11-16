C.J. Stroud on NFL MVP Debate: 'They Love Me This Week, They'll Hate Me the Next'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't listening to any of the MVP talk around him amid the team's recent hot streak.

Speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference, Stroud said he understands how quickly MVP narratives can change in the NFL:

"It's been cool to be able to be in the [MVP] talk, but just like they love me this week, they'll hate me the next. So, I don't try to look at that stuff. I try to stay even-keeled and just stay on the straight and narrow, and just work really hard and make my teammates around me better."

The Texans rookie has vaulted himself into the MVP discussion with how he's played over the past two weeks. He became the sixth quarterback in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game in Houston's 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

On Sunday, Stroud had his most mistake-prone game in the NFL with one interception and two fumbles lost. He also led the Texans on four second-half scoring drives, including setting up the game-winning field goal as time expired in a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The combination of Stroud's steady hand all season and the Texans' recent surge up the standings, he currently has the eighth-best MVP odds from DraftKings Sportsbook at +2500 (bet $100 to win $2,500).

Stroud is absolutely taking the right approach, for a number of reasons. Not the least of which is it was just two weeks ago when the Texans lost to a Carolina Panthers team that has the worst record in the NFL (1-8).

The fact that Stroud looks as good as he does right now automatically makes this season a success for the Texans. They were still in the early stages of a rebuild when 2023 began with a first-year head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a rookie quarterback.

Houston's five wins are its most in a single season since 2019 when it made the playoffs with a 10-6 record. The Texans currently own the final wild card spot in the AFC postseason race.