Bills' Joe Brady on Josh Allen: 'We're as Comfortable as Can Be' After OC Promotion

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady isn't worried about his relationship with Josh Allen.

"Josh, I believe we're as comfortable as can be," he told reporters when speaking about the quarterback. "... It's about trust in each other, and I believe we have that."

Buffalo made Brady its interim offensive coordinator when it fired Ken Dorsey following Monday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

It was not supposed to reach this point for a Bills team that entered the season with realistic Super Bowl expectations.

Yet Monday's loss dropped it to 5-5 and into 10th place in the current AFC standings. There is still plenty of time to turn things around and make the playoffs, but Allen will have to play better with Brady as the offensive coordinator than he did with Dorsey.

He turned it over three times against the Broncos with two interceptions and a lost fumble and has now thrown a pick in six consecutive games. Nobody in the NFL has more interceptions than his 11 this season, which partially explains the overall concerns.

"I love Dorsey," Allen told reporters when speaking about the firing of the previous offensive coordinator. "As a human being, he's one of the good ones… If we play better as a team we probably don't have to make a move like that."

Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach with the Bills before becoming the offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left to become the head coach of the New York Giants ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Brady was the quarterbacks coach when Dorsey was the OC and will now look to find some success with Allen as the Bills attempt to turn around their season.

Brady was previously the offensive coordinator for two years with the Carolina Panthers and worked with Joe Burrow as LSU's passing game coordinator in 2019.