Bills OC Ken Dorsey Fired After Broncos Loss amid Josh Allen's Struggles

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Following Monday night's disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos, it was clear that something needed to change for the Buffalo Bills, and the team didn't waste much time.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday and named quarterbacks coach Joe Brady as their interim OC.

Dorsey had previously served as quarterbacks coach before being elevated to OC in 2022 following the departure of Brian Daboll after he was named head coach of the New York Giants. Now, Buffalo will turn to Brady, who has some experience as an offensive coordinator when he was a member of Matt Rhule's staff with the Carolina Panthers from 2020-21.

The Bills fell to 5-5 with Monday's loss and 2-4 since their 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Buffalo has not reached the 30-point mark since that game and is averaging 20.5 points over this current stretch.

Monday's game was particularly disappointing because of the frequent mistakes made by the Bills offense. The team recorded a season-high four turnovers with three of them coming from star quarterback Josh Allen, who had two interceptions and a fumble. He's thrown an interception in six straight games and he now leads the NFL with 11 picks and 13 turnovers.

"I think [Allen has] played well at times and then at times he hasn't, and you can't turn the ball over," McDermott said after the game. "So, we've got to figure that out."

Despite the offensive mistakes, the Bills were still in position to win the game when Allen scored a go-ahead rushing touchdown with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing possession, the Broncos got into field-goal range thanks to a defensive pass interference penalty. When Denver kicker Will Lutz missed his first attempt, Buffalo was called for 12 men on the field, giving him a second chance. He drilled a game-winning 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Broncos a 24-22 win.

"Sucks," Allen said of losing late. "Shouldn't have been in that position in the first place. A lot of bad football. A lot of bad football."