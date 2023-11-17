Updated 2023 AEW Full Gear Card and Predictions for Match Order

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For just the second time ever, an AEW pay-per-view will be held in the state of California on Saturday.

Most of the top stars in AEW will be in action when Full Gear emanates from Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, including MJF, who will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships on the Zero Hour pre-show before putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Jay White in the main event.

The AEW Women's World Championship, International Championship, TBS Championship and AEW World Tag Team Championships will also be up for grabs as part of a stacked card.

Here is everything you need to know about when and how to watch Full Gear, along with the projected match order and a closer look at the top bouts you won't want to miss.

Where: Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET (Zero Hour Pre-Show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live

AEW Full Gear 2023 Match Card and Projected Order

Zero Hour ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF & Mystery Partner (c) vs. The Gunns

AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho)

TBS Championship Three-Way Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush & Dralístico)

International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

Top AEW Full Gear Matches to Watch

MJF vs. Jay White

In the likely main event of Full Gear, MJF will face one of the toughest tests of his title reign when he defends the AEW World Championship against Jay White.

MJF is already the longest-reigning world champion in AEW history, and if he beats White, he will reach the coveted one-year mark as champ.

While MJF wrestled sparingly and only occasionally defended the title early in his reign, he has competed far more regularly in recent months in correlation with an apparent face turn.

MJF and White have been on a collision course for the past couple of months, as AEW has built the former IWGP world champion into a credible challenger for MJF's belt.

All the pieces are in place for MJF and White to turn in a spectacular in-ring performance, but there are other storyline elements at work that could potentially take their match to an even higher level.

For starters, MJF will wrestle twice at Full Gear, as he and a mystery partner replacing the injured Adam Cole will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against White's Bullet Club stablemates in Austin and Colten Gunn on the Zero Hour pre-show.

Additionally, a mysterious figure in MJF's devil mask has orchestrated attacks in recent weeks, and that person could possibly get involved on Saturday.

Given all the moving parts and the pure talent of MJF and White, it is a strong probability they will put on the match of the night at Full Gear.

Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

In a rematch from All Out in September, Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship against Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday.

Since MJF did not defend the AEW World Championship at All Out, Cassidy and Moxley main evented the show, and it ended with Mox beating OC to end his 326-day reign as international champ.

It was expected that Moxley would have a long title run in his own right coming off the huge victory, but that wasn't the case.

Moxley got injured during a title defense against Rey Fenix, which seemingly led to an audible being called and Fenix beating Mox for the International Championship.

While Moxley was on the mend, OC beat Fenix to become the first two-time international champion, and Moxley eventually healed up enough to challenge Cassidy to a rematch.

Their first meeting at All Out was a hard-hitting and dramatic affair, and all signs point toward their rematch being no different.

Now that they have even more history together and experience working against each other, Moxley and Cassidy have a strong chance to build upon what they did at All Out.

Young Bucks vs. Golden Jets

In what was a somewhat late and unexpected addition to the card, The Young Bucks will put their status as No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships up for grabs at Full Gear against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Recently, Omega and Jericho have joined forces to form The Golden Jets, as they have battled Don Callis and his family comprised of Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and Will Ospreay.

That has led to Omega spending less time alongside his Elite stablemates in The Young Bucks, which is has seemingly created a bit of animosity.

In a possible attempt to break Omega and Jericho up, The Young Bucks agreed to a match at Full Gear as long as Omega and Jericho agreed to disband The Golden Jets in the event of a loss.

The stakes are high since Omega and Jericho will either get a title shot coming out of Full Gear or won't be permitted to team together anymore.

Aside from the implications involved, the in-ring action should be excellent as well since many regard The Young Bucks as the best tag team in the world and Omega as the best individual wrestler, while Jericho is undoubtedly among the all-time greats.