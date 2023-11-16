NFL Rumors: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Eyed for NFL HC Jobs with Bears, Raiders Linked

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2023 college football season may be Jim Harbaugh's last dance at Michigan.

Mike Jones of The Athletic reported the suspended coach "is among those expected to receive consideration in the next hiring cycle" in the NFL. Jones pointed to the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders as teams "that would appeal to Harbaugh."

Chicago seems to be playing out the string on the season under head coach Matt Eberflus, while Las Vegas already fired Josh McDaniels and is playing under interim coach Antonio Pierce.

This speculation comes while Harbaugh is suspended because of the Wolverines' on-going sign-stealing scandal. The Big Ten suspended the coach—who was already suspended this season because of recruiting violations—for three games as a form of punishment against the program for the scandal.

Harbaugh was not on the sidelines for Saturday's win over Penn State, but Michigan is seeking a restraining order to nullify the Big Ten's ruling. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, meaning the coach could return for games against Maryland and Ohio State depending on how the situation unfolds.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been the interim head coach in his place.

While this is Harbaugh's ninth year with Michigan, rumors about a potential return to the NFL are nothing new. He coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011 through 2014 and went 44-19-1 with three NFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.