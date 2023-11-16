Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

2 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

Can Stevenson Set Up a Blockbuster?

For Stevenson, this matchup isn't really about the matchup. A win over Edwin De Los Sanots isn't going to move him up any pound-for-pound rankings. Instead, it's a way to stay active and grab a third world championship.

The real thing that Stevenson needs to increase his star power is a rival with some gravitas. Stevenson is a perfect 20-0 with 10 knockouts and while he's supremely skilled, he has yet to become a box office draw.

Much of that has to do with the fact that he just hasn't fought anyone who can draw an audience themselves. This time, Stevenson was slated to face Vasiliy Lomachenko, but the former champion turned it down. Then Frank Martin pulled out of the fight. It's only grown the frustrations that already existed for Stevenson who hypothesizes that his reputation precedes him.

"It has to do with me having been in the ring with a lot of these fighters," Stevenson told Andreas Hale of The Sporting News. "Being that they've been in the ring with me, they know that I'm the truth. They know who they've been in the ring with and sometimes you'll never forget that."

Whether it's fair or not, the only thing Stevenson can really do is continue to win fights until he is unavoidable to the biggest stars of the division. Another emphatic win over a fighter who is clearly in a lower tier could do the trick.

Can Edwin Dos Santos Turn This Into a Brawl?

Edwin Dos Santos might not be as skilled as Stevenson, but he does bring power to the table. He has more career knockouts than the two-division champion and he will certainly need to set up his power shots if he's going to pull off the upset.

That's going to take some head games in addition to smart pressure from the Dominican slugger.

"He's obeying orders, so when I have something for him, he'll obey as well," De Los Santos told reporters. "He's going to come to try to survive. He's not going to come and try and stand with me because he knows what's going to be in store for him."

De Los Santos is the bigger fighter. He weighed in heavier and has been native to the lightweight division for much longer than Stevenson.