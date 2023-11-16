USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 FriendlyNovember 16, 2023
The United States men's national team is seeking two things from the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
Gregg Berhalter's side is the only winner of the competition and it will start its title defense against Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday night (9 p.m. ET, TNT/Max).
The quarterfinal matchup also serves as qualification for the 2024 Copa America, which will feature six Concacaf nations along with the 10 CONMEBOL sides.
The Americans are expected to win the two-leg matchup with T&T that begins in Austin on Thursday, but they could face some struggles in midfield.
Tyler Adams, Timothy Weah, Christian Pulisic and Johnny Cardoso are all out of the squad due to injuries, which means the midfield selection is thing for Berhalter for a series the program must win as it gears up its preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.
USMNT Midfield Depth Will Be Tested
The USMNT will be without three of its first-choice midfielder against T&T.
Adams, Pulisic and Weah are all dealing with different injuries. Each of those players would likely be in Berhalter's starting XI on Thursday. Cardoso is another big miss because he has provided depth in the middle of the park.
The good news for Berhalter is that he can still call on Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Luca de la Torre and Gio Reyna to start. McKennie may play a bit further forward than usual to aid the attack, led by forward Folarin Balogun.
The Americans are not in dire straits in midfield, but their depth will be tested if they are unable to beat T&T within the first 60 minutes inside Q2 Stadium.
Brenden Aaronson and Malik Tillman are the best attacking options off the bench in midfield. The rest of the group, including Aaronson's brother Paxten, lacks a ton of international experience.
The elder Aaronson could even start on Thursday if Berhalter manages the matchup with T&T as a two-leg series. He will need McKennie, Musah and De La Torre's strengths in the middle of the park for the road contest on Monday in Port of Spain.
Berhalter should be able to manage his squad through the two-leg matchup against a Concacaf foe that the Americans are 21-3-4 against all-time.
Trinidad and Tobago could be viewed as the weakest of the eight teams in the Nations League A quarterfinals. The Soca Warriors allowed nine goals in the group stage, the most among the four teams who advanced from the group round into the final eight.
T&T's defensive deficiencies should benefit the Americans and allow them to build up a multi-goal lead regardless of who starts in midfield.
Nations League Quarterfinal Serves as Copa America Qualification
There is some pressure on the USMNT in its one-sided matchup on paper with T&T.
The four quarterfinal winners in Nations League A qualify for the 2024 Copa America, which is being held in the United States.
The 16-team tournament, which takes place next summer, will be a vital proving ground for the Americans in their buildup to the 2026 World Cup.
Berhalter's side does not have to go through World Cup qualifying as a host of the tournament, so it needs to play in as many meaningful games as possible ahead of the event.
A win over T&T is expected because of the gap in talent and overall history between the two sides, but the Americans have to be wary of the Caribbean side, who will use the Copa America qualification as extra motivation to pull off the upset of the two-time reigning Nations League champion.
Prediction
United States 4, Trinidad and Tobago 0
The USMNT should not have much trouble putting away T&T on home soil.
The Americans beat the Soca Warriors by six goals in their last competitive meeting in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals.
That result in the summer was earned by the USMNT's B squad. Jesus Ferreira netted a first-half hat-trick in that victory.
Balogun, Reyna and the first-choice USMNT attackers should find similar success against T&T in Austin.
A win is a mandatory result on home soil so the Americans feel comfortable going into Port of Spain on Monday. A high goal total is needed as well since the four quarterfinal winners are seeded into semifinal matchups and goal differential will come into play.