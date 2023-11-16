USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

1 of 3

The USMNT will be without three of its first-choice midfielder against T&T.

Adams, Pulisic and Weah are all dealing with different injuries. Each of those players would likely be in Berhalter's starting XI on Thursday. Cardoso is another big miss because he has provided depth in the middle of the park.

The good news for Berhalter is that he can still call on Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Luca de la Torre and Gio Reyna to start. McKennie may play a bit further forward than usual to aid the attack, led by forward Folarin Balogun.

The Americans are not in dire straits in midfield, but their depth will be tested if they are unable to beat T&T within the first 60 minutes inside Q2 Stadium.

Brenden Aaronson and Malik Tillman are the best attacking options off the bench in midfield. The rest of the group, including Aaronson's brother Paxten, lacks a ton of international experience.

The elder Aaronson could even start on Thursday if Berhalter manages the matchup with T&T as a two-leg series. He will need McKennie, Musah and De La Torre's strengths in the middle of the park for the road contest on Monday in Port of Spain.

Berhalter should be able to manage his squad through the two-leg matchup against a Concacaf foe that the Americans are 21-3-4 against all-time.

Trinidad and Tobago could be viewed as the weakest of the eight teams in the Nations League A quarterfinals. The Soca Warriors allowed nine goals in the group stage, the most among the four teams who advanced from the group round into the final eight.