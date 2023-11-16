Jack Jones Calls Raiders Claim a 'Blessing' After Patriots Release 'Stung for Sure'

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Jack Jones is ready for his next chapter.

"It stung for sure," the cornerback said of the New England Patriots' decision to release him, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "That was the team that drafted me. Your mindset is you're going to spend the first four years there. Unfortunately, that didn't happen."

Yet the Las Vegas Raiders, who are led by interim head coach Antonio Pierce, claimed him. Jones played for Pierce in high school and when the coach was an assistant at Arizona State.

"But this is a blessing," Jones said. "I'm not going to lie. I feel like everything happened for a reason, and I'm happy to be here, blessed to be here and ready to get to work."

New England selected the cornerback with a fourth-round pick in 2022, and he appeared in 18 total games for the AFC East team. He tallied 42 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during his time with the team.

However, his tenure was also somewhat tumultuous considering he was suspended in January for being late to rehab assignments and arrested in June for allegedly bringing two loaded guns into Logan airport and attempting to get them past security.

He agreed to a one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours community service to have the charges dropped.