Michigan Interim HC: When at the Top, 'Everybody's Always Trying to Knock You Down'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

While Michigan is No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Wolverines remain embroiled in a sign-stealing investigation that has resulted in the Big Ten suspending head coach John Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, interim head coach Sherrone Moore discussed the perception that Michigan is now one of college football's biggest villains amid the program's sign-stealing scandal:

"I think when you're at the top, everybody's always trying to knock you down," Moore said. "And we feel like we've always got a target on our back, which is great. We love it. So we're going to continue to do what we do, stay together and just keep rolling."

While Michigan is considered a villain, the Wolverines continue to roll despite the suspension of Harbaugh. The Wolverines are 10-0 heading into Saturday's matchup against Maryland, which will be a must-win ahead of the season finale against No. 3 Ohio State.