Warriors Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2023-24 NBA Season

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga is barely a month removed from his 21st birthday, so it's still too early to panic about his lack of progression, but how much longer can the Warriors afford to wait?

They have significant needs for everything he's supposed to bring: elite athleticism, hyper-versatility on defense, shot-creation, ignitable scoring. They could also really use him to help cover for the struggling Andrew Wiggins.

But the leap year he'd promised to deliver has failed to materialize. In fact, he's actually trended the wrong direction and managed to regress. He's lucky everyone is so focused on Wiggins' sluggish start, because otherwise we might all be laser-focused on Kuminga's disastrous numbers: 39.6/17.4/74.5 shooting, 0.6 assists to 1.2 turnovers, 2.9 rebounds in 20.1 minutes.