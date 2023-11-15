Report: Connor Stalions Never Filed Any Expense Reports During Michigan Tenure

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions didn't file any expense reports with the school in the 17 months he was employed within the football program, according to the Associated Press' Larry Lage.

"The Associated Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Stalions' expense reports while he was employed from May 2022 through Nov. 3, 2023," Lage reported. "There are no responsive records, Patricia Sellinger, chief freedom of information officer at the school, replied in an email sent Wednesday."

