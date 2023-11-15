Rob Gronkowski Says Patriots' Mac Jones 'Not Respected in New England' amid QB Buzz

Rob Gronkowski Says Patriots' Mac Jones 'Not Respected in New England' amid QB BuzzNovember 15, 2023
Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones "is not respected in New England," according to franchise legend and former tight end Rob Gronkowski.
"... He's not respected there," Gronkowski said Wednesday on the Up & Adams show. "I think Mac Jones should ultimately, even right now, should just go ask for his release. If you're talking to me about what he should do, ask for his release and then if it's granted, he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career right then and there."
