    Rob Gronkowski Says Patriots' Mac Jones 'Not Respected in New England' amid QB Buzz

    Erin WalshNovember 15, 2023

    FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Mac Jones of New England Patriots looks on ahead of the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)
    Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

    Patriots quarterback Mac Jones "is not respected in New England," according to franchise legend and former tight end Rob Gronkowski.

    "... He's not respected there," Gronkowski said Wednesday on the Up & Adams show. "I think Mac Jones should ultimately, even right now, should just go ask for his release. If you're talking to me about what he should do, ask for his release and then if it's granted, he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career right then and there."

    "He's not respected in New England.."<br><br>Gronk makes the case for Mac Jones to ask for his release and go to CLEVELAND. <a href="https://t.co/ANnyoJM37Q">pic.twitter.com/ANnyoJM37Q</a>

