    Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine Has 'Never Gotten Over' 2022 Benching amid Trade Buzz

    Doric SamNovember 15, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls waits for a free throw during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on November 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Zach LaVine's last year with the Chicago Bulls has reportedly been somewhat turbulent.

    NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson said during a radio appearance that LaVine has "never, never gotten over" being benched by Bulls head coach Billy Donovan late in a loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 18, 2022.

    Through 11 games this season, LaVine is averaging 21.9 points on 40.9 percent shooting from the field, his lowest marks since the 2017-18 season. He's connecting on a career-low 30.9 percent of his three-pointers.

    Amid LaVine's struggles, the Bulls have opened the season with a 4-7 record. Many have speculated that Chicago could be on the verge of trading away some of their top players to rebuild for the future. LaVine didn't address the trade rumors while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

    "Right now is not the time to really talk about that," LaVine said after shootaround. "Play the Orlando Magic tonight, try and get a win. If something comes out later on, that will be the time I talk about it.

    All signs point to LaVine's days in Chicago being numbered, but it remains to be seen if the Bulls will receive an offer worthy of trading away their top star.

