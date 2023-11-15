NBA Rumors: Daniel Theis Plans to Sign Clippers Contract After Pacers Buyout

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly bolstering their frontcourt.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Daniel Theis "plans to sign" with the Clippers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium previously reported the Clippers had interest in adding Theis last week after they lost veteran center Mason Plumlee for at least two months due to an MCL sprain. Now, the team got its wish.

Theis has appeared in just one game this season, scoring two points in eight minutes in Indiana's win over the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday. he was buried on the Pacers' depth chart behind starting center Myles Turner and young big men Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson.

The lack of playing time was particularly disappointing for Theis after he came off a strong showing for Germany in the FIBA World Cup this summer, helping lead the team to a gold medal. He expressed his frustrations earlier this month.

"Obviously after a great summer, I'm not happy with the situation I'm in right now. I want to play and take all the good stuff from the summer into the season but it's a long season," he said. "We are going to see what's going on and what's happening... There's communication but it's also coach's decision. I just stay ready, do my thing and whatever happens, happens."

A seven-year veteran, Theis spent the majority of his career with the Boston Celtics and also suited up for the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. He is a steady rotational player and has career averages of 7.5 and 4.9 rebounds per game.

At 3-7 and riding a six-game losing streak, the Clippers are trying to figure out the best way to implement James Harden into the offense after acquiring him from the Philadelphia 76ers. Los Angeles is surely hoping that adding Theis would provide some stability to the frontcourt.