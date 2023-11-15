NBA Trade Rumors: 'No Firm Indications' Bulls' Alex Caruso Will Be Made Available

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Chicago Bulls have multiple players who are generating trade interest from around the NBA, but they reportedly are not keen on one of the most coveted members of their rotation.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there are "no firm indications yet in circulation" that Bulls combo guard Alex Caruso "will be made available between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline."

Caruso, who is in the third season of a four-year, $37 million deal, is highly regarded around the league for being a player who excels in his role as a glue guy and brings energy on both ends of the floor. The seven-year veteran is averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting a career-high 59.1 percent from the field plus 44.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Last week, an Eastern Conference executive suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom Caruso began his NBA career, were interested in bringing him back this season.

"The rumor around the Lakers was they regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened," the exec told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. "They knew that was a mistake. He's not the same player now, but the Lakers are worried they don't have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that."

At 4-7, the Bulls have dealt with enough early-season turmoil that has many wondering if the franchise is on the verge of blowing up its roster. Star shooting guards DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have also been the subject of trade speculation this year, but they are both former All-Stars who will cost a significant package to acquire. Their high price tags likely helped fuel the leaguewide interest in Caruso, who should be easier to pursue.