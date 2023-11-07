NBA Exec: Lakers 'Regretted' Letting Alex Caruso Leave; Could Trade for Bulls PG

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly feel like they lack an edge so far this season, and they could look to reunite with one of their former players.

An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that he believes the Lakers wish they could add Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso back into the fold.

"The rumor around the Lakers was they regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened," the exec said. "They knew that was a mistake. He's not the same player now, but the Lakers are worried they don't have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that."

Caruso played four seasons for the Lakers from 2017 to 2021, and he was a key member of their bench during their run to the 2020 NBA championship. He departed for the Bulls on a four-year, $37 million contract.

The 29-year-old has never been known for putting up big numbers, but he's a quintessential glue guy who brings energy on both ends of the floor. He's averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 22.6 minutes off the bench this season. He's also shooting a career-high 54.3 percent from the field.

The exec noted that Chicago could be looking to land a first-round pick in return for Caruso, but Los Angeles has other attractive pieces it can offer.

"They wouldn't give up a [first-round] pick but they could give up [Jalen] Hood-Schifino and another contract if they wait until December 15. Or Max Christie, he has some value," the executive said. "They're not giving up a pick but they have young guys they can put up there."

However, it was also noted that the Lakers won't be alone in their pursuit of Caruso this season.