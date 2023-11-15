Report: Lions OC Ben Johnson 'Most Coveted Candidate' in 2024 NFL HC Hiring Cycle

Harry How/Getty Images

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson might not be long for Detroit.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Johnson is considered the "most coveted candidate in this [head coach] hiring cycle."

Johnson, 37, has been the Lions' offensive coordinator each of the last two season and has presided over one of the NFL's most powerful offenses.

Detroit ranks second in the NFL in total yardage and is sixth in scoring, resulting in a dominant 7-2 start to the season. The Lions are on pace to win their first division championship in 30 years.

Johnson has turned Jared Goff into one of the NFL's most efficient passers, uses running backs David Montgomery and Jahmir Gibbs well out of the backfield and has a superstar lead wideout in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has also emerged as a reliable pass catcher for Goff.

Johnson will likely have his pick of head-coaching vacancies, but it would not be a surprise to see him focus on a job with quality quarterback play. USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye would give Johnson the chance to mold a rookie from the start of his NFL career, or he could be a target of the Buffalo Bills (Sean McDermott) or Los Angeles Chargers (Brandon Staley) if either franchise moves on from its current head coach.