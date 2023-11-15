3 Players Patriots Must Cut in 2024 NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Jones' days as the Patriots starting quarterback are numbered.

The Alabama product was benched for the final series on Sunday, and while Bailey Zappe did not fare better, it served as a message from the coaching staff to Jones about his poor play.

Jones has 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with a 65.4 completion percentage and 2,031 passing yards through 10 games.

The quarterback play is not good enough and it could result in a benching out of the Week 11 bye in favor of Zappe.

Jones has to be cut regardless of what happens for the remainder of the 2023 regular season.

He has one year left on his rookie contract, per Spotrac, and he would not cost much to cut with a $2.7 million salary for the 2024 season.