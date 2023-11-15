X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Disappoint NBA Fans in Thunder's Win vs. Spurs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

    Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, left, dribbles as San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama (1) defends during the first half of an NBA in-season tournament basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
    AP Photo/Nate Billings

    Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are two of the top Rookie of the Year candidates this season, so the first ever matchup between the pair on Tuesday night was a highly-anticipated event.

    Sadly, it didn't live up to the hype.

    Wemby (eight points, 14 rebounds, four turnovers, 4-of-15 from the field) and Holmgren (nine points, seven rebounds, 3-of-10 from the field) each struggled immensely as the Thunder throttled the Spurs, 123-87, during In-Season Tournament action in West Group C.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Wemby is too smooth with it 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/zqLk8ptA81">pic.twitter.com/zqLk8ptA81</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby with back-to-back Q2 buckets 💪<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament<br>🏀 West Group C action on TNT <a href="https://t.co/lDoW1MIfTi">pic.twitter.com/lDoW1MIfTi</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Chet knocks down the triple to extend the OKC lead 🎯<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament<br>🏀 West Group C action on TNT <a href="https://t.co/rl4JM0MJ2o">pic.twitter.com/rl4JM0MJ2o</a>

    NBA @NBA

    THIS FAKE AND FEED FROM GIDDEY TO CHET 🤯<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament<br>🏀 West Group C action on TNT <a href="https://t.co/BHYWf3qypE">pic.twitter.com/BHYWf3qypE</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby with the rejection 😤<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament<br>🏀 West Group C action on TNT <a href="https://t.co/sDauId4Q3s">pic.twitter.com/sDauId4Q3s</a>

    The true highlight of the night between the pair was the picture of the opening tip-off:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    What a photo of Wemby and Chet's jumpball 😳 <br><br>📸: Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images <a href="https://t.co/JyCxnQovla">pic.twitter.com/JyCxnQovla</a>

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (28 points, seven steals, six rebounds, five assists) led the charge for the Thunder, which now sits at 1-2 in Tourney play. The Spurs moved to 1-1 in the Tournament.

    But the Wemby vs. Holmgren was the marquee matchup, and NBA fans and pundits alike were disappointed in the result:

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    As much curiosity as there is about Wemby, I think I'm good on Spurs TNT appearances for at least 11 months

    Lloyd Carter @AlphaWaymund

    Damn Chet and wembanyama just looked like two skinny towers tonight . I expected they was gonna try and battle . Next time tho.

    Christopher $taccs @Glasscitysavior

    Victor Wembanyama vs Chet Holmgren has been kinda mid this game.

    Mark @MJW0220

    This Chet vs Wemby is ummmmmm how do I put this gently......subpar?

    Elite§ports.X 🏈🏀⚾️🥊🥊 @EliteSportsX

    WEMBY vs CHET were playing so soft that TNT had to turn the game off - and switch to the end of the Sixers/Pacers game! 😂😂😂

    Obi @WeLoveObii

    thompson twins &gt; chet and wemby

    ThomasCEO ♻️Wealth Squad @ThomasCEO

    Wemby and Chet 🚮

    Spurs Legacy @spurs_four

    We were advertised a clash of the future titans and got Wemby and Chet's worst games of the season each LMAOOOO <a href="https://t.co/CCOOWq0s0c">https://t.co/CCOOWq0s0c</a>

    Sports Professor🧠 @SportsProfess

    I tried to tell them this how Wemby vs Chet would go.<br><br>Shai taking over <a href="https://t.co/sqDoS5ZurQ">https://t.co/sqDoS5ZurQ</a>

    King Sugg 👑 @Suggtheking_

    Chet and Wemby just disappointed tf out me

    It's important to note that both Wemby and Holmgren are just rookies, and each have only played 11 career games. Better nights will come.

    Still, a clash of these future titans was supposed to be the first glimpse into what could become an epic rivalry in the future. Instead—and much to the chagrin of both the NBA and TNT, which was broadcasting the game to a national audience—each played their worst game of the season.

    To be fair, this was an ugly game, period. The Spurs turned the ball over 24 times and shot just 38.7 percent from the field (36-of-93). They very much looked like a 3-8 team.

    The Thunder, meanwhile, moved to 7-4 and continued to look like a team that could be awfully pesky come the postseason. These are teams in much different places in their respective rebuilds, no doubt.

    Fans weren't necessarily expecting an amazing game. But at least a little bit of intriguing in the Wemby vs. Holmgren matchup would have been nice.