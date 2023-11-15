Waiver Wire Week 11: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Waiver Wire Week 11: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely AvailableNovember 15, 2023
The waiver wire is active ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
Fantasy football managers are on the move, adding players who turned heads for the right reasons in Week 10 and dropping those who failed to impress.
By examining the most added and dropped players on Yahoo, we're spotlighting two players you should pick up and one you can let go.
Add: Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans
While the Texans have enjoyed a prolific passing attack keyed by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, this rushing game has struggled to get going. That changed in Week 10—which starting running back Dameon Pierce missed with an ankle injury that held him out of back-to-back games.
That sounded opportunity's knock for Singletary, and he answered it.
He wound up handling 30 carries and converted them into a whopping 150 yards and a score. His longest gain only spanned 22 yards, meaning he consistently made good things happen every time he got a touch. His 5.0 yards per carry bettered Pierce's season-best (3.8 in Week 8).
Singletary's efficiency is key, because that could keep him heavily involved even when Pierce is healthy enough to return. Even in a timeshare, Singletary could put up big numbers with a Week 11 matchup looming against an Arizona Cardinals defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo.
Drop: Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans
Apologies to anyone hoping their quarterback problems had been solved by Will Levis' four-touchdown emergence in Week 8.
That almost certainly won't be the case.
The rookie second-rounder has seen his stats slip precipitously each of his last two times out. He hasn't thrown a scoring pass since while tossing a pair of interceptions over this stretch. After completing 65.5 percent of his passes in his debut, that figure has tumbled to 52.6 percent during the past two games.
The Titans will surely give him more chances to prove whether he can be their quarterback of the future, but you're under no obligation to keep him as your quarterback of the present.
Add: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Joshua Dobbs was a bit hit-or-miss for the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season, but it's been all hits since his deadline move to Minnesota.
The 28-year-old journeyman has proved a real-life savior for the Vikings and potentially offers similar relief for quarterback-needy fantasy managers.
This past Sunday, his first start for his new team, he authored a brilliant—and wholly fantasy-relevant—performance while steering his squad to a 27-19 triumph over the New Orleans Saints. Dobbs completed 23-of-34 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps more notably, he rushed eight times for 44 yards and another score. He's now had a rushing touchdown in each of his last four outings, and he cleared 40 rushing yards in three of those contests.
Perhaps this will eventually prove to be a hot streak, but he has a chance to stay hot for the time being with fantasy-friendly matchups against the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears up next.