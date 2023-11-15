Waiver Wire Week 11: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Joshua Dobbs was a bit hit-or-miss for the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season, but it's been all hits since his deadline move to Minnesota.

This past Sunday, his first start for his new team, he authored a brilliant—and wholly fantasy-relevant—performance while steering his squad to a 27-19 triumph over the New Orleans Saints. Dobbs completed 23-of-34 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps more notably, he rushed eight times for 44 yards and another score. He's now had a rushing touchdown in each of his last four outings, and he cleared 40 rushing yards in three of those contests.