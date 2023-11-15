Caleb Foster Impresses CBB Fans as Kyle Filipowski, Duke Beat Michigan State

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Duke freshman guard Caleb Foster dropped 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting (4-of-5 from three-point range) off the bench to lead the No. 9 Blue Devils men's basketball team to a 74-65 win over the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans at the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday.

Foster scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half alone, helping Duke fend off an MSU team that came to life on offense after scoring just 20 points in the first half. His back-to-back threes late in the second half turned a slightly tenuous 62-56 lead into a 68-56 edge with 1:56 remaining.

Foster's much-needed contributions came on a night when Duke's starters shot just 13-of-38 (34.2 percent) and 2-of-16 from three-point line. Kyle Filipowski (15 points, eight rebounds) and Tyrese Proctor (13 points, six rebounds, six assists) still had productive outings, however, en route to Duke's big win.

MSU guard Tyson Walker's 22 points led all scorers, and Spartans forward Malik Hall added 18 more. But the remaining Spartans scored just 25 points on 10-of-35 shooting.

Ultimately, Foster is the story of this game as his tremendous second half buoyed the Blue Devils to a big win after a tough loss to Arizona at home.