    Caleb Foster Impresses CBB Fans as Kyle Filipowski, Duke Beat Michigan State

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 15, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 14: Caleb Foster #1 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots the ball against A.J. Hoggard #11 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half in the 2023 State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center on November 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Duke freshman guard Caleb Foster dropped 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting (4-of-5 from three-point range) off the bench to lead the No. 9 Blue Devils men's basketball team to a 74-65 win over the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans at the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday.

    Foster scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half alone, helping Duke fend off an MSU team that came to life on offense after scoring just 20 points in the first half. His back-to-back threes late in the second half turned a slightly tenuous 62-56 lead into a 68-56 edge with 1:56 remaining.

    Foster's much-needed contributions came on a night when Duke's starters shot just 13-of-38 (34.2 percent) and 2-of-16 from three-point line. Kyle Filipowski (15 points, eight rebounds) and Tyrese Proctor (13 points, six rebounds, six assists) still had productive outings, however, en route to Duke's big win.

    MSU guard Tyson Walker's 22 points led all scorers, and Spartans forward Malik Hall added 18 more. But the remaining Spartans scored just 25 points on 10-of-35 shooting.

    Ultimately, Foster is the story of this game as his tremendous second half buoyed the Blue Devils to a big win after a tough loss to Arizona at home.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Caleb Foster. Buy Stock Now. <a href="https://t.co/SspGEHfOli">https://t.co/SspGEHfOli</a>

    Duke Men's Basketball @DukeMBB

    CALEB FOSTER. Get familiar. <br><br>68-56 | 1:52 to go

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    A star was born tonight for <a href="https://twitter.com/DukeMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukeMBB</a> as DiaperDandy CALEB FOSTER (18pts) whose 2nd half 3pt shooting sparked Duke to the big W vs <a href="https://twitter.com/MSU_Basketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSU_Basketball</a> 74-65 . The free throw line was a big advantage as <a href="https://twitter.com/JayBilas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayBilas</a> stated : Duke 24-30 &amp; MSU 7-12-all due to Duke being more in attack…

    The Brotherhood @BrotherhoodCBB

    Primetime players perform their best when the lights are the brightest.<br><br>Caleb Foster doing just that with another classic Duke freshman breakout game in the Champions Classic.

    Ryan Lommen @TheDukeNation

    CALEB FOSTER COMING OUT PARTY 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/ZNnrExu5gu">pic.twitter.com/ZNnrExu5gu</a>

    The Brotherhood @BrotherhoodCBB

    CALEB FOSTER HIVE WE HERE BABY<br><br>WE DID IT <a href="https://t.co/NrS664VtO6">pic.twitter.com/NrS664VtO6</a>

    Duke Digest @DukeDigest

    I LOVE YOU CALEB FOSTER

    Crazie Talk @crazietalker

    CALEB FOSTER SAID YOU DENIED ME FROM<br>THE MCDONALDS GAME HOW DARE YOU

    Duke Better @DukeBetter

    an exceptional second half for Caleb Foster, my goodness

    Mason Kinnahan @Mason_Kinnahan

    Caleb Foster against #18 Michigan St<br><br>18 points<br>7-8 FG<br>4-5 3PT<br>16 second half points<br><br>Pure shooter. <a href="https://t.co/HWEXXi7bnR">pic.twitter.com/HWEXXi7bnR</a>

    Crazie Talk @crazietalker

    CALEB FOSTER FIRST TEAM ALL ACC FRESHMAN CAMPAIGN BEGINS<br><br>WHO SLEPT ON HIM. WHO. APOLOGIZE NOW.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Great to see Caleb Foster get hot with a killer catch-and-shoot performance for Duke. A big issue for Duke against Arizona was floor-spacing as the Wildcats just cut off everything on the interior with heavy help. Foster coming in and knocking down shots changed that tonight.

    Michael J. Lewis @michaeljlewis75

    Welcome to Duke, Caleb Foster! Great game for the freshman tonight

    Both teams will play next on Friday at home. Duke will play Bucknell, and MSU will host Butler.