Bleacher Report's Expert Week 11 NFL Picks

At 2-8, the New York Giants can still say they beat the Washington Commanders this season. They won a low-scoring 14-7 contest in Week 7 with quarterback Tyrod Taylor in for Daniel Jones. Darren Waller, who's on injured reserve, had his most productive outing of the season against Washington.

Gagnon remembers that matchup, and he's not ready to lay all those points with the Commanders.

"The Giants have clearly fallen on hard times, but they did beat the Commanders just four weeks ago," Gagnon said. "Washington remains a losing team with a bottom-10 scoring offense that hasn't won a game by a double-digit margin since Week 18 of last season. I have little reason to believe that'll suddenly change in this divisional matchup."

This week, the Giants won't have Jones (torn ACL), Taylor (ribs) or Waller (hamstring). For Big Blue to win, Saquon Barkley has to put on a cape and take over this game, which isn't out of the realm of possibility against the Commanders' 21st-ranked run defense that's giving up 4.4 yards per carry (ranked 25th leaguewide).

Even with Barkley healthy in a favorable ground matchup, most of our panel laid the points with Washington. O'Donnell doesn't see any hope for the Giants offense as undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito prepares to start in his second game out of four appearances.

"I wrote, edited, rewrote, edited and rewrote this about as many times as the Giants have punted the ball this season, a league-high 57 times. I wanted to come up with something creative and tangible to account for the Giants beating the Commanders in Week 7 and knowledgeably explain why Washington is now favored by 9.5 points a month later.

"But let's just keep it simple: the Giants are having, pretty inarguably, the worst season of any team in the NFL. They can't score points. Their defense is untrustworthy and more often than not put in brutal positions by the 'offense'—and I have to use quotes because it's offensive to categorize what the Giants do with the ball as an offense in today's game.

"The spread could be as large as it was last week (Giants +17.5), and I'd still take the Commanders. They can't lose to this Giants team twice in the same season, and they'll cover to make sure of it."

