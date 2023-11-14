X

    Report: 'Very Realistic' Chip Kelly Could Be Fired as UCLA HC After USC Game

    Erin WalshNovember 14, 2023

    Pasadena, CA - UCLA head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines during the game against ASU at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday night, Nov. 11, 2023. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Chip Kelly's time with the UCLA Bruins will reportedly soon come to an end.

    UCLA is expected to fire Kelly following a matchup against the USC Trojans on Saturday, according to Tracy Pierson of 247Sports. However, his firing "could be delayed until after the Cal game" if the Bruins win Saturday's matchup, Pierson added.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

