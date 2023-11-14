Report: 'Very Realistic' Chip Kelly Could Be Fired as UCLA HC After USC Game

Report: 'Very Realistic' Chip Kelly Could Be Fired as UCLA HC After USC GameNovember 14, 2023
Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Chip Kelly's time with the UCLA Bruins will reportedly soon come to an end.
UCLA is expected to fire Kelly following a matchup against the USC Trojans on Saturday, according to Tracy Pierson of 247Sports. However, his firing "could be delayed until after the Cal game" if the Bruins win Saturday's matchup, Pierson added.
