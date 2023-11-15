Updated Stock Watch on 2023 Year 1 College Football Coaches

7 of 7

Lance King/Getty Images

Jeff Brohm, Louisville

Out of all the coaches we've named so far, Jeff Brohm might be having the biggest year of them all.

The former Cardinals quarterback has led his alma mater to a 9-1 year, and Louisville is on track to play in the ACC Championship against Florida State next month.

As long as Louisville takes care of business on the road against Miami this week, Brohm will lead his team to its first ACC Championship berth in school history. It looks like this Cardinals team could be a legitimate challenger to FSU as well. That's one heck of a way to start a coaching tenure.

Stock: Up

Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati

The Bearcats have struggled in their first season in the Big 12. They are 3-7 on the year, and lost seven straight games until last week's 24-14 win over Houston.

Being a first-year head coach is a challenge in itself, but especially for Satterfield as Cincinnati navigated moving up to the Big 12 this season.

This year will mark the first losing season for the Bearcats since 2017, even if they beat West Virginia and Kansas over the next two weeks.

Stock: Down

Brent Key, Georgia Tech

Brent Key's first full season as Georgia Tech head coach after serving as the interim last year has been a bit of a mixed bag.

GT is 5-5, with a bad 38-27 loss to Bowling Green at home earlier in the season. But since then, there have been plenty of bright spots, such as the road upset win over then-No. 17 Miami in early October and upsetting North Carolina 46-42 two weeks ago.

If the Yellowjackets can beat Syracuse at home this week, they will be looking at their first bowl berth since Paul Johnson's final season in Atlanta in 2018.