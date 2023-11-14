Chet Holmgren on Victor Wembanyama Rivalry: 'No Choice' But to Go 'Back and Forth'

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

As Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama prepare for their first head-to-head battle, both young rookies know all eyes will be fixated on their first matchup.

"There is no choice but for us to go back and forth," Holmgren said, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Holmgren and Wembanyama are unique because of their combination of size, skill set and very-much developing bodies. Holmgren is listed at 7'1" and 195 pounds, while Wembanyama comes in at 7'4" and 210 pounds. Both are wildly skilled for players of their size and inexperience, with Holmgren already starting to blossom as an offensive star while Wembanyama may make an All-Defensive team as a rookie.

Holmgren enters Tuesday night averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, while Wembanyama's putting up 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. The opportunities have come less often for Holmgren as he's part of an emerging Oklahoma City Thunder team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Wembanyama has been allowed to take on a centerpiece role with a rebuilding Spurs squad.

While Tuesday will mark the first head-to-head between the two young stars, Holmgren says he knows it won't be their last.