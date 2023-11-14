Padres Owner Peter Seidler Dies at Age 63

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres announced Tuesday that team chairman Peter Seider died at the age of 63.

"Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter's family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend," Padres CEO Erik Greupner said. "Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres."

Seidler, who was a two-time cancer survivor, said in September he had undergone an unspecified "medical procedure" and was already looking ahead to the 2024 MLB season.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was "deeply saddened by the news of Seidler's passing."

"He was passionate about owning the Padres and bringing the fans of San Diego a team in which they could always take pride," Manfred said. "Peter made sure the Padres were part of community solutions in San Diego, particularly with the homeless community."

Seidler was part of the group that bought the Padres from John Moores in 2012, and he replaced Ron Fowler as the team's chairman in 2020.

Over time, Seidler became a beloved figure in San Diego thanks to his stewardship of the franchise. Bringing back the brown and gold color scheme was a hugely popular move, and he didn't let the Padres' market size hinder their spending. They had the 23rd-highest Opening Day payroll in 2019. They moved up to 15th in 2020 before getting into the top 10 for three straight seasons.

His massive investments in the roster yielded two trips to the postseason, including an NLCS run in 2022. While the 2023 campaign was a massive disappointment, Petco Park drew a record attendance figure.

Seidler sensed an opportunity to fill a void when the San Diego Chargers headed north to Inglewood, California, and now San Diego is increasingly becoming a baseball town through his efforts. However, his death will raise questions about the overall direction of the project he undertook.

Critics of the Padres' approach contended they were spending well above their means, and those concerns were laid bare when The Athletic's Evan Drellich, Dennis Lin, Ken Rosenthal reported they took out a loan of roughly $50 million "to address short-term cash flow issues and meet their obligations, including player payroll."

Trimming the payroll is reportedly a priority for San Diego heading into the offseason. The Padres could do so by trading three-time All-Star Juan Soto a year out from free agency.