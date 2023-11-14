Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says He Has 'No Set Date' for Return from Achilles Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers clarified the potential timeline for his return from a torn Achilles, noting that there's no guarantee he'll be able to return in December despite his optimism.

"No, there's no set date," Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "It could change. If I have a great week this week and next week, that could be accelerated. If we are not in it in three or four weeks, that could, you know, that could take it a different way. ... I expect us to be in it, and I expect to come back."

During the Jets' 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, NBC Sports' Melissa Stark reported that Rodgers was targeting a mid-December return. However, Rodgers noted that he is hopeful about his chances to come back but he didn't provide a target date.

"As far as what I talked to Melissa Stark about, I never said anything definitive. ... She talked to my doctor about if it would be insane to try and come back in three months and he responded about the fact that when you bring together a specific type of surgery with a specific patient with this specific amount of stubbornness and desire to get back on the field... then there is a possibility," he said.

Rodgers added that he plans to be back with the Jets on a full-time basis at some point "soon."

"That's always been the plan. The plan has been once we get to Thanksgiving was to be back there full-time, he said.

The Jets fell to 4-5 after Sunday's loss to the Raiders, so they have some work to do to remain in playoff contention in the AFC. It wouldn't make sense for Rodgers to return if the team didn't have a chance at ending its 12-year postseason drought, but it sounds like he has enough motivation to prove he can return from a torn Achilles in record time.