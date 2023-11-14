Colorado's Deion Sanders Says He's Not Thinking About Texas A&M Opening: 'I'm Good'November 14, 2023
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders distanced himself from speculation with the Texas A&M vacancy.
"I want to win a game," he told reporters Tuesday. "You think I sit down and think about that kind of stuff? ... Come on. I'm good."
Once the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher, it didn't take long for some to throw out Sanders as a candidate.
Get Up
"Primetime Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen." @stephenasmith is calling for Deion Sanders to take Jimbo Fisher's place as HC for Texas A&M 👀
Even if he were interested, the Hall of Fame cornerback may not be high on A&M's wish list, at least not right now.
The enthusiasm generated by Colorado's 3-0 start has dissipated quite a bit. At 4-6, the Buffaloes have already big strides from winning one game in 2022. However, their downturn may have also exposed some areas where Sanders needs to continue growing as a coach.
Demoting offensive coordinator Sean Lewis came off at best as a knee-jerk reaction and at worst looked like Sanders was already scapegoating one of his top assistants.
And while everyone can see the offensive line is a weak spot for the offense, publicly throwing his linemen under the bus didn't really achieve much. Not to mention, there's a good chance he'll need some of those players he made look expendable.
It leads you to wonder how he'd fare if he left Colorado after a season for a program where the expectations would be higher and the scrutiny more acute.
Fisher won a national championship at Florida State before arriving in College Station, and that didn't stop him from feeling a bit of pressure after A&M went 17-9 in his first two years at the helm.
Between the attention he'd bring to the program, his ties to the state of Texas, and the success he has enjoyed to this point in his career, the speculation linking Sanders to the Aggies is understandable. From the school's perspective, waiting to see how the Coach Prime experiment fully works out in Boulder might be advisable before this becomes a serious pursuit.