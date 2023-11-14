Colorado's Deion Sanders Says He's Not Thinking About Texas A&M Opening: 'I'm Good'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders distanced himself from speculation with the Texas A&M vacancy.

"I want to win a game," he told reporters Tuesday. "You think I sit down and think about that kind of stuff? ... Come on. I'm good."

Once the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher, it didn't take long for some to throw out Sanders as a candidate.

Even if he were interested, the Hall of Fame cornerback may not be high on A&M's wish list, at least not right now.

The enthusiasm generated by Colorado's 3-0 start has dissipated quite a bit. At 4-6, the Buffaloes have already big strides from winning one game in 2022. However, their downturn may have also exposed some areas where Sanders needs to continue growing as a coach.

Demoting offensive coordinator Sean Lewis came off at best as a knee-jerk reaction and at worst looked like Sanders was already scapegoating one of his top assistants.

And while everyone can see the offensive line is a weak spot for the offense, publicly throwing his linemen under the bus didn't really achieve much. Not to mention, there's a good chance he'll need some of those players he made look expendable.

It leads you to wonder how he'd fare if he left Colorado after a season for a program where the expectations would be higher and the scrutiny more acute.

Fisher won a national championship at Florida State before arriving in College Station, and that didn't stop him from feeling a bit of pressure after A&M went 17-9 in his first two years at the helm.